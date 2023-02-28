FO confirms death of two Pakistanis in Italy boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the death of two Pakistanis in the February 26 migrant boat tragedy in Italy, ARY News quoted FO statement on Tuesday.

The FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch wrote on Twitter, “With great sorrow, we can confirm that two Pakistanis have lost their lives in the tragic incident of the boat capsized off the coast of Italy, as identified by their families.”

It was learnt that the national women’s football and hockey player Shahida Raza was also among the victims of Italy’s migrant boat tragedy.

اٹلی کشتی حادثے میں پاکستانی ہاکی ٹیم کی خاتون کھلاڑی بھی جاں بحق#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/J4Hsj1xa27 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) February 28, 2023

Baloch added, “However, another Pakistani national has alhamdulillah been found among survivors in the same incident, bringing the total Pakistani survivors to 17.”

The spokesperson said, “Pakistani embassy in Italy remains engaged to assist in the matter. Embassy officials have met survivors and are in contact with Italian authorities as well.”

❗️#Update on the tragic incident of 26 February in #Italy. With great sorrow we can confirm that two Pakistanis have lost their lives in the tragic incident of the boat capsized off the coast of Italy, as identified by their families. Inna lillah hay wa inna elaihi rajeoun. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 28, 2023

Yesterday, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said reports about the drowning of Pakistani citizens were “deeply concerning and worrying”. He directed the FO to ascertain facts as “early as possible and take the nation into confidence”.

Italy coastguard combs beaches

Italy’s coastguard searched the sea and beaches for bodies following a shipwreck off Calabria, as authorities tried to identify the dead and the government’s migrant policy came under scrutiny.

The overloaded wooden boat broke up and sank early Sunday in stormy seas off Italy’s southern coast, with bodies, shoes and debris washing up along a long stretch of shoreline.

The death toll rose Monday to 62 people, a coast guard official told AFP — and that number looked likely to increase.

Sergio di Dato, head of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) team offering psychological support to the survivors, said there were cases of children orphaned in the disaster.

Comments