FO denies arrest of Pakistani immigrant in US over 'attack plot'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FO) Thursday clarified that the individual arrested in Delaware, United States (US), on weapons possession and attack planning charges is not of Pakistani origin.

According to the spokesperson, Luqmaan Khan is an Afghan citizen. He was previously reported in media as a Pakistani-origin youth, but this has been corrected.

Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested on November 24. Authorities recovered heavy firearms and ammunition from his vehicle and residence. He had allegedly planned an attack on the University of Delaware’s Police Department, and documents related to the plot were also seized.

Charges of illegal possession of a machine gun and planning an attack were filed against him on November 26, and he is scheduled to appear in court on December 11.

During the investigation, officers also discovered a handwritten diary allegedly detailing plans to launch a large-scale attack on the University of Delaware’s campus police department.

The notebook included a hand-drawn map of the campus police headquarters, clearly marking entry and exit points. Phrases such as “kill all” and references to “martyrdom” heightened investigators’ concerns.

Prosecutors say the suspect appeared fully prepared to carry out the attack, and the equipment found in his possession indicates a serious and potentially catastrophic plot.