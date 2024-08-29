FO reacts to ‘arrest’ of ex-PTI MNA Faheem Khan in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan on Thursday reacted to the news of ex-PTI MNA, Faheem Khan’s ‘arrest’ in Saudi Arabia.
Responding to a question regarding the ‘arrest’ of Faheem Khan, FO Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said Pakistani citizens must abide by the law of the country they visit.
Your question is outdated, he is not in Saudi Arabia’s custody, Baloch responded.
Did KSA government release Faheem Khan?, the journalist asked the FO spokesperson. “You are a journalist, confirm his arrest or release,” she responded.
Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that their former member of the National Assembly, Faheem Khan, had been arrested in Saudi Arabia.
پاکستان تحریک انصاف کراچی کے سینئر نائب صدر @MNAFaheemPTI کو سعودیہ عرب میں خانہ کعبہ پر 9 مئی کے جھوٹے بیانیہ پر حلف لیتے ہوئے ویڈیو بنانے پر گرفتار کرلیا گیا۔
پاکستان تحریک انصاف کراچی ڈویژن اس گرفتاری کی پرزور مذمت کرتی ہے، سابق ایم این اے فہیم خان نے کل خانہ کعبہ میں 9 مئی… pic.twitter.com/nQU8dsgCi5
— PTI Karachi (@PTIKarachi_) August 28, 2024