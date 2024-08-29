web analytics
FO reacts to ‘arrest’ of ex-PTI MNA Faheem Khan in Saudi Arabia

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan on Thursday reacted to the news of ex-PTI MNA, Faheem Khan’s ‘arrest’ in Saudi Arabia. 

Responding to a question regarding the ‘arrest’ of Faheem Khan, FO Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said Pakistani citizens must abide by the law of the country they visit.

Your question is outdated, he is not in Saudi Arabia’s custody, Baloch responded.

Did KSA government release Faheem Khan?, the journalist asked the FO spokesperson. “You are a journalist, confirm his arrest or release,” she responded.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that their former member of the National Assembly, Faheem Khan, had been arrested in Saudi Arabia.

PTI Karachi chapter alleged that the arrest was made at the behest of the Pakistan government. The former MNA had reportedly made a video in front of the Kaaba on May 9, which may have led to his detention, PTI said.

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh stated that the party is in constant contact with Faheem Khan’s family and is utilizing all available resources to secure his early release.

