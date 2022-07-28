FO rebuts reports of ‘disavowing’ SAPM Tariq Fatemi’s trip to US

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has refuted the reports of ‘disavowing’ the visit of Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Tariq Fatemi to the United States (US), ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the media story about SAPM Tariq Fatemi’s visit to Washington is ‘factually incorrect and misleading’.

The spokesperson said during the SAPM’s private visit to Washington DC, his meetings were facilitated by the Pakistan embassy in Washington. “Embassy officials also participated in the meetings. There was, therefore, no question of ‘disavowing’ it,” he said.

The Spokesperson said he had never stated that the Foreign Office did not play any role in his meeting with US officials. “Misleading reports and speculation are unhelpful and must be avoided,” he added.

Several reports were circulating that Fatemi’s meeting with senior US Assistant Secretary Of State Wendy Sherman in Washington was disowned by the Foreign Office, terming it a personal trip.

Comments