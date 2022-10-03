FO rejects Indian FM’s allegations against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) has rejected Indian External Affairs Minister’s highly ‘irresponsible and gratuitous remarks’ made at Vadodara city, insinuating at Pakistan’s involvement in “international terrorism”, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, the FO said: “The remarks are yet another manifestation of the Indian leaders’ obsession to concoct facts with respect to terrorism for misleading the international community, and to point fingers at neighbours in a bid to mask India’s own well-known credentials as a state-sponsor of terrorism.”

The foreign office noted that nowhere is state-terrorism more evident than in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), where over 900,000 Indian occupation forces continue to terrorize, torture and torment innocent Kashmiris with impunity.

“The world is also aware of the saffron terror orchestrated and unleashed by the BJP-RSS zealots against Muslims in India,” it added.

The FO further noted that Pakistan’s contribution to world peace, from successful counter-terrorism operations to our role in the global fight against terrorism, is widely acknowledged by the international community.

“Pakistan is the only country that has stemmed the tide of terror directed against it from elements and states with inimical motives,” it added.

The statement further stated that in reality, India has been involved in supporting terrorism against Pakistan from its own territory and from other countries in the region.

“India’s mischievous campaign to masquerade as a victim of terrorism and seeking to hoodwink the world community by hypocritically leveling allegations against Pakistan is pathological.”

The FO calls upon the international community to hold India accountable for its patronage of terrorist entities and for instigating unrest in neighboring countries.

Comments