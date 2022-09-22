FO rejects notion of Pakistani delegation visiting Israel

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson has categorically the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The reported visit in question was organized by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan, according to the press statement.

“Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is a complete national consensus.”

“Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. The establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region,” it concluded.

Earlier, Israeli media claimed that a nine-member Pakistani delegation has secretly visited Israel.

According to The Jerusalem Post, a Pakistani delegation led by former minister Naseem Ashraf visited Israel this week. The delegation that visited Israel consisted of 9 members of which four, including a journalist, live in Pakistan.

The delegation has visited Israel on the topics of geopolitics, religion, culture, and technology. At the end of the week, the delegation was also scheduled to meet with the Israeli president. Pakistan and Israel have not officially responded to this news.

Comments