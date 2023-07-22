FO responds to reports about Pakistanis detained in Libya

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday said that Pakistan’s mission was in contact with Pakistani-origin detainees in Libya and was interacting with the United Nations for their medical checkups and provision of medicines.

In response to media queries regarding Pakistani nationals detained in Libya’s Benghazi, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said, “At the instructions of the Foreign Minister, our Charge d’affaires in Tripoli, Mr Ashiq Ali, visited the detention center in Benghazi and met with detainees of Pakistani origin.

“Food and basic necessities have been provided to them,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch added.

She noted that the country’s mission was in contact with the United Nations medical team for routine medical check-ups and provision of medicines to the detainees.

“The mission also remains in contact with IOM for their early repatriation,” the FO spokeswoman added.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 15,000 Pakistanis – who were trying to enter Europe – are detained in Libya’s jails for seven months and were waiting for the government’s help.

In a video that went viral on social media, a prisoner revealed that several inmates were sick and some of them are in critical condition.

He said that kids are also among the other prisoners and they neither have any access to medicine nor food which is life-threatening.