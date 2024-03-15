FO rubbishes reports of IAEA delegation’s visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday rubbished reports of the visit of a high-level delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing the matter in a post on X, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Stories regarding the visit of a high-level IAEA delegation to Pakistan are fake news! No IAEA official is currently visiting Pakistan; Nor are any policy talks planned in near future with IAEA.”

She said the IAEA DG had last visited the country in February 2023 and the FO had accordingly briefed the media on the occasion.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also responded to the FO spokesperson’s clarification and said: “Fake news from an anchor based abroad clearly rebutted. Such blatant lies and propaganda to harm the state based on malicious intent will be responded to. Make no mistake.”