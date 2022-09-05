FO summons Indian envoy over extra-judicial killing of Pakistani national in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday summoned the Indian charge d’affaires and registered a strong protest over the “extrajudicial killing” of a “mentally challenged” Pakistani national in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The Indian charge d’affaires was told to convey to his government Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the killing of Tabarak Hussain, a mentally challenged Pakistani national who had inadvertently crossed the border at Naushera in Rajouri district on August 21 and was mercilessly shot by Indian security forces,” the press release stated.

Pakistan’s outright rejection of the claim that Tabarak Hussain died of ‘cardiac arrest’ as purported by the Indian authorities as well as the mischievous narrative being spun that Hussain was sent by the Pakistan Army were also conveyed to the Indian charge d’affaires, the press release said.

“He was reminded that the Indian claims held no water, as Tabarak Hussain being of unsound mental health, had inadvertently crossed the border in 2016 as well and had been repatriated to Pakistan after serving a 26-month long prison term,” it added.

“Government of India has been called upon to share the details of this particular incident, including a credible post-mortem report to determine the cause of death and undertake a transparent investigation to bring to account whoever is responsible for the murder of the Pakistani prisoner.”

“Prompt and expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased to Pakistan, as per the wishes of his family was also demanded,” the press release stated.

