FO addresses controversy surrounding woman seated behind Khawaja Asif at UNSC

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday took notice of Shama Junejo’s presence behind Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), following public criticism on social media.

Khawaja Asif had addressed a UNSC session, during which Shama Junejo was seen seated directly behind him. Her appearance sparked backlash online, with critics pointing to her past statements allegedly in support of recognising Israel.

In response, the Foreign Office issued an official statement on Saturday, clarifying the matter.

“The Ministry has noted queries regarding the seating of a certain individual behind the Defence Minister at a recent meeting of the UNSC,” the statement read. “To clarify, the individual in question was not listed in the official letter of credence for the Pakistan delegation to the 80th UNGA Session, signed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister”.

The statement further added that Shama Junejo’s seating behind the Defence Minister was not approved by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

On the other hand, Shama Junejo denied accusations of being pro-Israel and shared her previous posts on X, where she had condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza. “For the past two years, I have tweeted about Gaza almost daily — calling Netanyahu a war criminal and highlighting Israeli atrocities,” she said.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Asif also distanced himself from the controversy. In a post on X, he said: “Who is this woman, why was she part of our delegation, and why was she seated behind me? Only the Foreign Office can answer these questions.”