Fog causes poor visibility, highways closed in Sindh

KARACHI: Intense fog caused closure of the National Highway from Sakrand to Sukkur and the Indus Highway from Sehwan to Larkana owing to poor visibility.

The visibility range at various points on the Indus Highway restricted to 10 to 30 meters, a spokesman said.

Intense fog has caused poor visibility on the National Highway from Sakrand to Mirpur Mathelo.

Motorways spokesman has said that the motorway M-I has been closed from Toll Plaza Peshawar to Swabi owing to foggy weather conditions.

Motorway M-II has been closed for traffic from Lahore to Kot Momin, while motorway M-III has been closed for vehicular traffic from Faizpur to Rajana.

Motorway M-IV has been closed from Pindi Bhattia to Multan and M-V from Multan to Rohri closed owing to poor visibility caused by foggy conditions.

“M-11 from Lahore to Sambarial has also been closed,” central region spokesman said.

Intense for also prevails on the National Highway at Lahore, Manga Mandi, Patoki, Okara, Sahiwal and Kaswal.

Fog also engulfs Mian Channu, Khaniwal, Multan, Basti Malook, Lodharan, Bahawalpur, Ahmadpur East, Taranda Muhammad Panah, Iqbalabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad.