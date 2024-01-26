Fog continues to affect flight operations in Pakistan

Dense fog in Punjab continued to disrupt countrywide flight operations on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details, 24 flights were cancelled and four were diverted from their actual place of landing due to dense fog.

Islamabad and Lahore-bound flights from Damam were diverted to Lahore airport. Pakistan International Airlines’ PK-240 flight coming from Kuwait City to Islamabad, landed at Lahore airport.

Two Jeddah-bound flights from Islamabad were cancelled due to dense fog.

Furthermore, ER702, PK-233 and PF-735 international flights to Dubai and Muscat were also cancelled. Four Gilgit-bound flights PK-601, PK-602, PK-605 and PK-606 from Islamabad were also cancelled.

Two PIA flights to Sukkur from Karachi airport were also cancelled due to foggy weather.

The dense fog has blanketed parts of Pakistan especially Punjab, disrupting air, rail and road traffic.

Different sections of the motorway have been temporarily closed due to dense fog.

According to National Highways and Motorway Police, the closed sections include:

M-1 from Rashakai to Peshawar toll plaza.

M-2 from Babu Sabu to Thokar Niaz Baig and Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad.

M-3 from Faizpur to Rajanah.

M-4 from Gojra to Faisalabad and Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad.

M-11 from Mehmood Booti toll plaza to Kala Shah Kaku toll plaza.

Commuters have been advised to make their travel plans after getting latest updates from National Highway and Motorway helpline 130 and its social media platforms.