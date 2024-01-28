Fog continues to disrupt flight operations in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Dense fog in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) continued to disrupt flight operations in Peshawar on Sunday, ARY News reported citing CAA sources.

As per details, four domestic flights were cancelled and four others were diverted from Peshawar to Islamabad for landing due to dense fog.

Several Peshawar-bound flights including PK 286 from Doha, PK 218 from Abu Dhabi, PK 260 from Muscat and PK 284 from Dubai were diverted to Islamabad amid dense fog.

Whereas, flight operation was completely restored in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad and the flights are operating as per routine in these cities.

The dense fog has blanketed parts of Pakistan especially Punjab, disrupting air, rail and road traffic and resulted in loss of life in several road accidents as well.

Earlier, at least three people lost their lives after a poultry supply truck rammed into the trailer truck parked on the roadside near New Kacheri Road, Multan, due to the dense fog and low visibility.

A traffic accident was reported from Multan in which three people were killed, while two others sustained injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the injured individuals to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical assistance.

Last week, two passenger vans and a trailer truck met with an accident on the national highway due to dense fog, resulting in the loss of two lives, including a woman.

According to the details, more than 15 individuals, including women and children got injured while two others died in a tragic accident on the national highway.