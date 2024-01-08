Fog continues to disrupts flight operations in Pakistan

Dense fog in parts of Pakistan continued to disrupt flight operations on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, 12 flights were cancelled in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the prevalence of dense fog.

PIA’s flight PK-161 from Dubai to Islamabad was cancelled due to fog, while flights of private airlines from Islamabad to Karachi were also cancelled.

Quetta-bound flights from Islamabad, Karachi to Sukur and Multan flights were also cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has forecast cold and dry spell for most parts of the country and the hilly areas will experience intense cold.

Read more: Lahore to again receive artificial rain to combat smog

According to the Met Office, the ongoing spell will continue in most parts of the country.

The weather in the upper districts of KP, north-western districts of Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be cloudy and cold.

The plains of Punjab, Islamabad, Punjab, Upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be in the grip of heavy fog/smog.

The Met Office pointed out a possibility of heavy fog in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Lucky Marwat, Bannu and DIK districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.