Fog: Countrywide flight operation disrupted from Karachi airport

KARACHI: The flight schedule at Karachi International airport has been badly affected due to dense fog in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The thick fog has affected the schedule of several domestic flights at the airport.

Flight of private airline PA-402 took off at 1 pm as it was delayed due to dense fog. The Lahore-bound flight from Karachi airport was earlier scheduled to take off at 8 am

Similarly, flight 602 from Karachi to Peshawar was also delayed and now it will take off at 3 pm instead of 12 pm. Flight PK8352 from Karachi airport to Quetta was also delayed due to dense fog.

Read more: LHC ORDERS PEMRA TO LAUNCH SMOG AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

Airport sources said that flights were delayed as the aircraft could not take off from Lahore airport owing to smog.

The passengers were informed about the revised schedule, he added.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!