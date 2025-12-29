Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore, Sialkot airports

LAHORE/SIALKOT: Dense fog has disrupted flight operations at the Lahore and Sialkot International airports, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, flight operations at Lahore airport have been disrupted due to dense fog, resulting in delays to several international departures.

A private airline’s flight PA-474 bound for Riyadh was delayed by ten hours, while another private carrier’s flight SV-739 to Jeddah faced an eleven-hour delay. Similarly, flight PA-410 heading to Dubai was also delayed by eleven hours.

On the other hand, dense fog has also enveloped Sialkot International airport and surrounding areas. According to the airport spokesperson, flight operations and schedules have been partially affected due to reduced visibility.

The spokesperson stated that a minimum visibility of 500 metres is required for the safe operation of flights; however, current visibility at Sialkot International Airport remains as low as 100 metres.

He added that flight operations will return to normal as soon as weather conditions improve and visibility increases.

Motorways situation

Dense fog again blanketed the plain areas of Punjab including Lahore on night between Sunday and Monday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin has been closed.

Entry of heavy vehicles has been prohibited on Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Jaranwala and Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim. Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot has been closed for all kind of traffic