Fog engulfs Punjab plains causes poor visibility, motorways closure

LAHORE: Intense fog in Punjab resulted in poor visibility late night causing closure of several sections of the motorway, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Motorways authorities’ shutdown various sections of motorways owing to poor visibility. Motorway M-2 was closed from Lahore to Kot Momin and M-3 from Faizpur to Jaranwala and Darkhana owing to thick fog, the Motorways spokesperson said.

M-4 section of motorway was also been closed from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian and Lahore to Sialkot M-11 was also shut for traffic, spokesman said.

Motorways M-2, M-3, M0-4 and Lahore to Sialkot motorway, M-11, were opened after improvement in the visibility limit.

Motorways Police has advised drivers to ensure use of fog lights in vehicles during travel in foggy conditions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted change in weather as a weather system brings intermittent rainfall across various parts of the country.