Food delivery rider crushed to death by trailer in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another tragic traffic accident, a food delivery rider lost his life after being hit by a speeding trailer in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the accident took place near Karimabad Bridge when a trailer hit with a motorcycle, killing a young food delivery rider.

Rescue authorities identified the deceased as 27-year-old Shabbir.

Police have taken the trailer driver into custody and impounded the vehicle. Legal proceedings are underway, and the body has been handed over to the family after completion of formalities.

Local residents have expressed concern over the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in Karachi, calling for stricter safety measures to prevent such incidents.

Earlier in August, a speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road in the Federal B Area, killing a 22-year-old woman, Mahnoor, and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, while leaving their father critically injured.

Following the incident, angry residents set fire to seven dumpers in the area.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. SSP Gulberg stated that the dump truck driver has been taken into custody.