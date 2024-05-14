Sindh Food Authority employees caught red-handed for accepting bribe

In an anti-corruption operation in Hyderabad, two employees of the Sindh Food Authority were arrested for accepting bribes, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Anti-Corruption Inspector, Agha Hussain, revealed that the accused, named Rano Mil and Shahzad Gopang, employees of Sindh Food Authority were caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 200,000 from a shopkeeper to resolve a dispute in Hyderabad.

As per Agha Hussain, the arrests took place at the Sindh Food Authority office in Qasimabad, where one of the arrested individuals was posing as a Food Authority inspector.

Additionally, during the operation, the accused attempted to resist the anti-corruption team led by Inspector Agha Hussain.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi suspended two officials of the Lahore passport office, including its deputy director, on complaints of corruption.

According to the details, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Monday visited Lahore passport office where citizens lodged complaints against officials for allegedly taking bribes.

During the visit, citizens showed some evidence of bad practices of officials and agent mafia in the passport office to the interior minister.

Citizens apprised Naqvi that officials are involved in bribery and even charge ‘tax’ for entering the building.