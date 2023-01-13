Food minister dispels impression of wheat shortage in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema Friday dispelled the impression that there is any dearth of wheat in the country and termed propaganda against its shortage as baseless.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the Federal government has imported wheat costing two billion rupees despite financial constraints to meet its requirement in the country.

The Minister said provinces have also sufficient wheat stocks, but they are not releasing them due to which the prices have increased.

He urged the provincial governments to take action against wheat hoarders to ensure its availability in the market.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said the provision of wheat to the mills is the responsibility of the provinces.

He stressed the need to avoid political point-scoring on the issue of wheat saying that all the stakeholders should work together to ensure its smooth supply.

The Minister was optimistic about the bumper wheat crop in Sindh this year despite devastating floods.

