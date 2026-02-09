Food Street To Be Removed from Service Road in Karachi

KARACHI: A constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the removal of an illegal food street established on a service road in Korangi, ARY News reported.

The court directed relevant officials to submit a detailed report within two weeks.

The provincial Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Town Nazim Korangi, the Deputy Commissioner, and other officials have been named as parties in the case.

Representing the petitioner, counsel Haseeb Jamali argued that service roads are essential for maintaining traffic flow and their legal status cannot be altered.

He further contended that the town administration lacks the legal authority to change the designation of a service road, noting that such encroachments pose a risk to human lives and increase the likelihood of traffic accidents.

In contrast, the town administration submitted a written statement claiming the food street was established to facilitate the public, consisting of 144 makeshift shops and stalls.

However, the court declared any commercial activity on a service road illegal and ordered its immediate removal.

Earlier, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Saddar, alongside police, raided Hashoo Centre and sealed approximately 200 shops after discovering severe safety lapses in the building, ARY News reported.

AC Saddar Rana Safiyan and law enforcement sealed all shops on the building’s first floor, including a renowned biryani outlet, due to a lack of fire safety arrangements.

Authorities noted that the biryani shop was operating with three heavy-duty gas cylinders, posing a significant risk.

Speaking to the media, the AC stated that a formal notice had been served to the building management a week ago, warning them to implement safety measures.

However, upon inspection today, no improvements had been made.

He further informed the press that the building’s walkways were obstructed and illegal compressor work was being carried out.

He highlighted the presence of hazardous materials, including gas cylinders and chemical thinners, without any protective protocols.

Despite the seven-day grace period, the management failed to act, leaving authorities with no choice but to seal the premises due to inadequate safety equipment.

The government has initiated building inspection all across the city after deadly Gul Plaza fire which claimed more than 70 precious lives including women and children and loss of billion of rupees.