Food street to be set up in Karachi’s Boat Basin

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to set up a food street in Boat Basin area of Karachi’s Clifton.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited Boat Basin on Friday along with the Sindh CM’s Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi and other officials. He got a briefing on the project on the occasion.

“Visited the area around boat basin along with Waqar Mehdi, Karamullah Waqasi & KNIP officials to oversee the development plan of #SindhGovt to develop a food street, pedestrian trail & a piazza in the area,” he wrote in a post on his Twitter handle.

The administrator said the Sindh government has started the renovation of the area beside the construction of the food street that will also have a walking track and other facilities.