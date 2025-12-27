Muscat launches dedicated food truck site under “Masar” initiative

Muscat Municipality has opened a new, devoted food truck site in “Al Mawaleh” as part of its “Masar” initiative, aiming to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and bring greater organisation to street vending.

The project provides a regulated, fully serviced space for food truck operators, with designated parking, shaded seating areas and access to essential utilities, creating a vibrant and organized environment for mobile food vendors.

Officials say the site is designed to improve both business opportunities for entrepreneurs and visitor experiences.

The Sohar International Bank has played a key role in delivering the project through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

The Bank contributed 25 fully equipped food trucks, enabling aspiring entrepreneurs to launch their businesses with minimal startup costs.