Foods That Are Difficult To Digest

Indigestion is part of human existence and it is an extremely common health problem. Digestion is a fundamental process for human bodies allowing absorption of nutrients from food to stay healthy.

However, there are some foods that can be difficult for some people to digest causing symptoms such as abdominal bloating, gas, cramping, and nausea. There are many foods that can be difficult to digest for some people. If one suffers from digestive problems one should take care that some of the foods may be causing symptoms and one should find ways to improve digestion.

Carbohydrate-rich foods

Rice, pasta, pretzels, bagels, or doughnuts are foods that are high in carbohydrates and therefore harmful to the body because they cause increased inflammation.

Processed food

Processed foods irritate the intestines with the presence of unnecessary additives and preservatives. These foods also cause gas, bloating, and cramping and such foods are bread, cheese, tofu, tuna, or canned beans.

Fried food

The body has difficulty digesting fried foods which can cause diarrhea, bloating, and constipation.

Spicy food

Spicy food causes gas, bloating, heartburn, acid reflux, and even stomach pain. It is advisable to avoid these foods, especially at dinner.

Artificial sweeteners

Sorbitol is one of the most common artificial sweeteners, often used to sweeten chewing gum and diet foods. This sweetener can cause gas, bloating, and diarrhea in those who eat the foods in which it is contained.

Coffee

Caffeine increases acid production in the stomach and can cause diarrhea, and dehydration and thus leading to constipation. It should never be taken on an empty stomach.

Dairy products

Lactose can induce the development of gas, bloating, and in some cases even nausea.

Acidic foods

Tomato sauce and citrus fruits can cause stomach and intestinal irritation because of the acidic component they contain. One should also be aware of carbonated beverages and excessive consumption of these foods should be avoided.

Comments