Footage of Haider Abbas Rizvi’s vehicle snatching surfaces

The CCTV footage showed the car snatching incident of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Haider Abbas Rizvi that took place in Karachi on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

ARY News obtained the CCTV footage of Haider Abbas Rizvi’s car snatching incident that took place outside the Patel Hospital – Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Three men can be seen surrounding Rizvi’s vehicle in the footage.

It showed that two armed men opened the car’s door and took the driver hostage at gunpoint. According to the politician, the armed men snatched his vehicle on Wednesday night at 9:20 pm and took his driver Adeel hostage.

Later, they released him near Safoora Chowrangi after snatching cash and mobile phone. He added that his driver Adeel was also subjected to torture by the accused.

According to the FIR, the driver said he parked the vehicle outside a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal after dropping off Haider Abbas Rizvi’s family.

The driver further told the police that two unidentified armed men tortured him and drove away from the vehicle after taking him hostage.

The outlaws fled away with the vehicle after leaving him at the Safoora Chowrangi area, the driver said.

According to the police, the vehicle was registered in Islamabad and a search operation had been launched to find the clue to the vehicle and the snatchers.

A case was lodged at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.