Footage of police encounter in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal surfaces

KARACHI: The footage has surfaced that showed a police encounter that took place in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal in which a suspected criminal was killed and another wounded, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In the footage, police officials and the armed men were seen exchanging fire in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis. It showed an armed man running towards the accomplice riding a motorcycle who is ready to flee from the scene with him.

A police official reached near them when the armed man was getting ready to run with his accomplice on the motorcycle. The suspected criminal opened fire on the police official, fortunately, he did not receive a bullet and killed him in the response fire.

A suspected criminal got killed in the response fire by the cop while his accomplice got wounded.

Earlier in the day, two robbers looted school students in Karachi’s Korangi area while the CCTV footage has also surfaced.

According to details, school students were robbed near Maki Masjid in Karachi’s Korangi No 6 at 8:30 AM on Saturday. CCTV footage of the robbery has been acquired by ARY News.

Two looters on a motorbike snatched mobile phones and cash from school students at gunpoint. In the CCTV footage, armed robbers can be seen snatching mobile phones, cash and other items from school students and escaping easily.

The robbers also looted the keys of a student’s motorcycle. Despite CCTV footage, police are still unable to arrest the culprits.

