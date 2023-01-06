Saturday, January 7, 2023
Salman Lodhi

Footage shows street criminal looting Karachi citizens amid traffic jam

KARACHI: A video of the mugging incident showed a street criminal fearlessly looting multiple citizens amid a traffic jam, ARY News reported on Friday.

CCTV footage of the incident was obtained by ARY News in which the street criminal snatches valuables from motorists during a traffic jam. The incident took place in the vicinity of the Shah Latif police station near the Manzil Pump.

A motorist tried to run away from the robber’s access but he got stuck in a traffic jam. The criminal followed him and snatched valuables at gunpoint from him as well.

Salman Lodhi

