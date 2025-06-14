Sir David Beckham! Football legend finally receives knighthood

Football legend and global fashion icon David Beckham has been knighted by King Charles III for his services to sport and charity.

David Beckham, who played 115 times for England as well as for some of the world’s most high-profile clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid, will now be known as ‘Sir’ and his wife Victoria, a former member of the Spice Girls pop group, will be known as Lady Beckham.

The 50-year-old, who has long been in the running for a knighthood, was appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2003 – a lesser award in Britain’s honours system. Later, his wife received the same award for services to the fashion industry.

“Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour,” Beckham said in a statement.

“I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do, and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment,” he added.

Notably, Beckham’s knighthood is the culmination of years of tireless efforts to transcend football and turn himself into a global icon at the intersection of sport, fashion and business.

