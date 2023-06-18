31.9 C
National footballer Shumaila Sattar held in Jinnah House attack case

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: National footballer Shumaila Sattar has been arrested by police for her ‘involvement’ in the Jinnah House attack on May 9, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting police.

Jinnah House was attacked by violent protestors following the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI chairman in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The national team wicketkeeper was taken into custody by investigation police after geofencing. The police raided Shumaila Sattar’s house after her name was revealed in an investigation.

Shumaila Sattar has been sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade. Further probe is underway with the help of the cameras installed outside Jinnah House.

Read more: LHC orders to complete identification of May 9 ‘rioters’ within 48 hours

It is pertinent to mention here that several politicians, activists, and members of former ruling party including the son-in-law of a former army officer, and fashion designer Khadija Shah are facing trial in an anti-terrorism court in the wake of the attacks.

On May 27, Punjab Home Department constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe vandalism and arson at Corp Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on May 9.

