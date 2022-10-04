For first time, free women-only bus service launched in Pakistan

GILGIT: In a first-of-its-kind project, a women-only free-of-cost bus service has been launched in Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported.

The pink bus service, inaugurated by Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, will operate on four key routes in Gilgit and Skardu between 6:00 am to 9:00 am and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Female students, doctors, teachers, lawyers and other professionals will benefit from women-only bus service, said the chief secretary in a statement.

Pink buses for women have been inaugurated today by CM GB. First time in Pakistan’s history, free buses for women have been started. 3 buses each are made operational in Gilgit and Skardu city, with the government planning to expand it to further areas of the province. 1/n pic.twitter.com/c4G4EQ7YwV — Office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan (@csgbpk) October 4, 2022

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, the region’s chief secretary, said that service will be expanded to other cities as well.

“Traffic police have also been instructed to facilitate these buses on roads,” he added.

