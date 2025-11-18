Ford joins Amazon Autos to sell certified pre-owned vehicles online

Ford on Monday announced that customers can now shop for, finance, and purchase certified pre-owned Ford vehicles on Amazon Autos. Ford’s strategy emphasizes the importance of dealerships, which remain a significant source of revenue. Through this partnership, customers can directly view a participating local dealer’s inventory on Amazon’s website. They can also complete the majority of the paperwork online and then arrange a time to collect their chosen vehicle, Ford reports.

Furthermore, over a year ago, e-commerce giant Amazon unveiled its new online car sales business with Hyundai. Now, Ford has also joined in with a certified used car twist.

As Ford joins Amazon Autos, any certified pre-owned vehicle sold by dealers on Amazon Autos arrives with a money-back guarantee. Customers can return the vehicle within 14 days or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first, according to Ford

Amazon Autos operates similarly to the broader Amazon e-commerce platform, allowing customers to search for available vehicles from participating dealers by various specifications, including model, trim, color, and features. The site also facilitates securing financing and e-signing the necessary paperwork.

While Amazon Autos initially launched last year, focusing on new car sales with Hyundai, the recent addition of Ford introduces a new, related segment: certified pre-owned vehicles.

As Ford joins Amazon Autos, the vehicles will first be available in select markets, specifically Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas.