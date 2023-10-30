Foreign airline increases direct flights to Pakistan

KARACHI: SriLankan Airlines has increased the number of direct flights to Pakistan following the approval of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that SriLankan Airlines will operate weekly four flights to Lahore. An additional flight will be operated between Colombo and Lahore on October 31 (tomorrow).

According to the foreign airline, it will operate four flights between Colombo and Lahore in a week. The foreign airline is already operating weekly four flights from Karachi.

It added that the additional flights would also generate revenue of the foreign airline and facilitate the passengers.

Related: Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct flights to Pakistan

The SriLankan Airlines is using Airbus 320, Airbus 321 and Airbus 330 aircraft for flights in Pakistan.

In September, Malaysian airline Batik Air announced the launch of direct flights between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur commencing on 31 October 2023.

Following the resounding success of its daily flights to Lahore, Batik Air announced new services between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur. The airline will operate three times weekly flights.

The new route strengthens the airline’s ties between the countries, fostering both business and leisure travel opportunities.