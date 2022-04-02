Foreign conspiracy behind no-trust move to be foiled: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday chaired a meeting of PTI’s political committee and said that there is a foreign conspiracy at play for the no-trust move, however, it will be foiled, ARY NEWS reported.

The people of Pakistan are with is and the opposition is a group of people rejected by the masses, he said while chairing the meeting of the political committee to devise strategy for foiling the no-trust move.

The prime minister said that the people of KP have given their decision against the no-trust move and those who have sold out their conscience.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has greenlighted filing Article 63 (A) references against the dissident PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

The deadline given to the PTI turncoats for submitting their clarification has ended today and the ruling political party initiated legal action against the dissident MNAs.

Imran Khan has rejected the clarification of the PTI turncoats by terming it illogical. He approved filing Article 63 (A) references against the dissident PTI MNAs who were found involved in horse-trading.

Read More: PM IMRAN SAYS POWERFUL COUNTRY GOT ANNOYED OVER RUSSIA VISIT

Along with the reference, documentary evidence of horse-trading against PTI turncoats will be sent to the Speaker National Assembly (NA).

Imran Khan’s directives came forth ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion against him likely to be held on April 3, Sunday.

Comments