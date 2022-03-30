‘Foreign-conspiracy’ letter: PM Imran Khan to address nation today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address nation on Wednesday evening to take them into confidence over a ‘foreign conspiracy’ letter aimed at toppling the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported quoting Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

In a brief conversation with media, Sheikh Rasheed said that the prime minister has also summoned an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet to take party leaders and allies into confidence over the contents of the letter.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آج شام قوم سے خطاب کریں گے – انشاء اللہ

وزیراعظم عمران خان اپنی قوم کے لیے ڈٹ کر کھڑے ہیں اور انشاء اللہ فتح پاکستان کی ہے – قتح اس قوم کی ہے فتح کپتان کی ہے – pic.twitter.com/NtV8rTNwPI — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 30, 2022



The sources shared that the leadership of the allied parties are also invited to the meeting to take them into confidence over the letter detailing foreign conspiracy behind the no-trust move against PM Imran Khan.

Moreover, the sources said that 14 senior journalists have also been invited to the PM House to meet Imran Khan who will brief them regarding the contents of the letter.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to share a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government with senior journalists and members of the allied parties.

“The letter will reveal the elements who are conspiring against the country from abroad,” he said at the launch of e-passport services in Islamabad and added, “Suspicions were cast that the government is doing all this to save itself.”

The prime minister said that people are part of this conspiracy unknowingly.

PM Imran Khan further said that he could also share the contents of the letter with representatives of the coalition partners. “The letter clearly shows how big conspiracy it is against the government and it is far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you,” he said.

Comments