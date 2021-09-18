Video: Foreign female bike riders travel to KP tourist spots, laud hospitality

PESHAWAR: A group of foreign female bikers who travelled across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to visit tourist spots have lauded the hospitality and facilitation they have received during their visit, a day after New Zealand cricket team abruptly cancelled the Pakistan tour citing a security threat, ARY NEWS reported.

The nine female bikers who hail from the United States along with a group of other local bikers shared the experience of their journey to tourist places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan also shared a video of the bikers from his Twitter handle saying that the trust of international tourists including females speaks for itself.

The trust of Intl #Tourists including Females; speak fr itself.#KP is not only known fr it’s scenic beauty bt obviously fr it’s Hospitality across the World.We welcome tourists from all the Corners of the World to visit KP & experience the adventure & natural beauty.#KPKUpdates pic.twitter.com/XXZOWYHRCc — Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) September 17, 2021



He said that the KP is not only known for its scenic beauty but obviously for its hospitality across the World. “We welcome tourists from all the Corners of the World to visit KP & experience the adventure & natural beauty.”

It is pertinent to mention here that locals and foreigners took to Twitter to share their experiences regarding their safe journey during a visit to Pakistan tourist spots, a day after New Zealand cricket team abruptly canceled their tour.