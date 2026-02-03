Foreign football player dies during match in Multan

Multan: A foreign football player died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match in Multan, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Yunus Yakub, a 27-year-old from Somalia and a final-year MBBS student at Nishtar Medical University, Multan.

According to Nishtar hospital spokespersons, Yunus collapsed while playing football at Qasim Hall Ground on Monday night.

He was immediately rushed for medical assistance; however, he could not be revived and was pronounced dead. Doctors confirmed that the cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest.

University and hospital officials expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, describing Yunus as a hardworking and dedicated student. His sudden death has left fellow students and the academic community in shock.

Incidents of footballers collapsing due to cardiac issues during matches have been reported globally. In the past, several young and professional players have lost their lives on the field after suffering sudden heart failure.

Following a rise in heart-related deaths during matches and training sessions, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) considered mandatory cardiac screening for players in 2007 to help prevent such incidents.

Last month, Nassur Bacem, a player for Moncarapachense, died on January 22, 2026, after collapsing during an Algarve FA Cup match at the Municipal Stadium in Olhão. The Angolan-born footballer also suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be saved despite immediate medical attention.