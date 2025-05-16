FDI in Pakistan rises to $141m in April 2025

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in April 2025 reached $141 million, recording a significant drop of 64 percent compared to $395 million in April 2024.

According to the data shared by central bank, this marks a notable year-on-year decline, despite a month-on-month increase from $26 million in March 2025.

For the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (July 2024–April 2025), FDI totaled $1.785 billion, marking a 3percent decrease compared to $1.837 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Despite the drop in FDI, overall foreign investment (including portfolio investments) surged by 16percent, reaching $1.209 billion over the same 10-month period.

Read More: Pakistani rupee gains ground against US dollar

Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$15.61 billion during the week ended on May 9, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 71 million to reach US$ 10.4 billion during the same period, the central bank said in a statement.

Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.21 billion.

“During the week ended on 09-May-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 71 million to US$ 10,403.1 million,” the SBP said in a statement said.