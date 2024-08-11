Foreign investors coming to Pakistan with confidence: Jam Kamal

KARACHI: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal has said that foreign investors are coming to Pakistan with confidence, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The security situation has been satisfactory in Pakistan,” commerce minister talking to media here said.

“We are trying to bring investments for each sector of the country,” he said.

Federal minister said that the country faces energy crisis and vowed to jointly address the challenges faced by industries.

Jam Kamal yesterday said that the government has achieved target of eight to 8.5 bln dollars agriculture exports.

Addressing a press conference at Expo Centre in Karachi, federal commerce minister said that the investors from China, Germany and other countries called on him. “The investors have urged for turning farm products into value added products,” he said.

Commerce Minister said the government is providing a conducive environment to investors.

Addressing a Pak-China Trade Conference he said foreign investors will be facilitated to boost business and the economy in the country.

Jam Kamal said Pakistan offers a lot of investment opportunities in many sectors especially in agriculture and IT sector.

He said Pakistan wants to use advanced technology and modern methods for the development of the agriculture sector in the country, adding that the economy will strengthen with foreign investment.