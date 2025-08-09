Foreign Minister orders fast-track visa processing for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday directed officials to implement measures for fast-track visa issuance, particularly for members of the overseas Pakistanis, including investors and business professionals.

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ initiatives introduced in the year 2024 under his guidance to reform visa processes at Pakistan missions abroad.

The DPM/FM reviewed progress and directed further measures to streamline procedures, enhance transparency, improve efficiency, and ensure fast-track visa issuance, particularly for the Pakistani diaspora, including investors and the business community, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Read More: UAE Visa exemption for Pakistani diplomatic, official passport holders in effect

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sunday officially implemented a visa exemption for holders of Pakistani diplomatic and official passports, effective July 25, 2025.

The development was announced by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar via the social media platform X.

He stated that the agreement was finalized during his meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on June 24, where both leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing the mutual visa waiver.