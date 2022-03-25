Foreign Minister to meet with PML(Q) leadership tomorrow

Islamabad: The PTI government hastened its communication with the Alliant parties amid the upcoming motion of no-confidence, as Foreign Minister is to meet PML-Q leadership tomorrow, ARY News reported.

According to details, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi. The two political veterans discussed the current political scenario and also fixed a meeting for Saturday.

Reportedly, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak would meet with PML (Q) leadership at 2 PM at their residence.

ARY News reported that the PTI leaders would convey Prime Minister Imran Khan’s important message to the PML (Q) leadership.

The PML(Q), who has been in alliance with the PTI government, is yet to take a clear stance over the upcoming motion of no-confidence. The motion is expected to be put to vote on March 28, 2022.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had said that he has a final Trump card that he would show as the voting over the motion nears. While opposition parties claim that they would give the government a ‘surprise’ in the vote.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again took direct jibes at opposition and termed Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto, “the three mice” who are planning to capture him.”

PM Imran Khan said that the opposition has only united against him for he is not giving them a free hand to do corruption and is not overlooking their corruption cases and not giving them an NRO.

