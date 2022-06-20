Foreign national arrested for travelling on forged documents

KARACHI: A foreign national was arrested from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, when he was trying to travel to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on forged documents, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the suspect – identified as Umar Baloch – was travelling to Sharjah on UAE visa. However, during the immigration process, it emerged that the passenger had fake documents and was offloaded immediately.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the passenger is an Iranian national and his real name was Maher Sultani. Meanwhile, a picture of an Iranian card was also recovered from the passenger’s mobile phone.

Later, the arrested suspect was handed over to the anti-human trafficking cell to investigate the case further.

The Federal Investigation Agency, in recent months, stepped up operations against human traffickers and travel agents involved in the business of fake visa on the pretext of arranging jobs and consultation.

Earlier in March, the FIA caught two Afghan nationals while traveling to Saudi Arabia on fake Pakistani passports from Multan International airport.

The travel documents provided by both the Afghan nationals were proved fake by the FIA officials. Both were taken into custody.

