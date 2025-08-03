Foreign national woman injured in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI: A foreign national woman was injured in a shooting incident in the Saudabad area of Malir, Karachi, rescue officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred over a property dispute. The injured woman, identified as 55-year-old Delia Altaf Alberto, stated that she is a widow and her in-laws had illegally taken possession of her late husband’s property.

Police said Delia holds Japanese citizenship and is originally from the Philippines. She was married to a Pakistani man named Nasir, who has since passed away. Delia reportedly came to Pakistan to claim her rightful share of her husband’s property.

During the altercation, her brother-in-law, identified as Danish Altaf, allegedly opened fire on her, striking her with two bullets. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Rescue teams responded promptly and shifted the injured woman to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. A police team also arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Danish Altaf on the complaint of the victim’s son. He stated that he had arrived in Karachi from Japan with his mother and four others on August 2. According to the FIR, as they reached their father’s residence in Millat Garden, his uncle, Danish, opened fire on them.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and assured that a thorough investigation is underway. Authorities expressed confidence that the accused will be arrested soon.