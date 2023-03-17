‘Foreign nationals’ nabbed by FIA for financial fraud

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle has arrested three ‘foreign nationals’ for their alleged involvement in financial fraud with the citizens, ARY News reported on Friday.

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle conducted a raid in Islamabad and arrested three accused in a financial fraud case. The FIA spokesperson said that the arrested men were belonging to Nigeria and used to do fraud with citizens by promising gifts on social media.

The accused used to trap citizens by pretending to be women and later received money from the citizens in the name of Customs and delivery charges.

The officials also recovered eight mobile phones from the accused. A case was also lodged against the foreign nationals.

In February, the FIA cybercrime circle arrested a man for circulating unethical private pictures of a girl.

The perpetrator Sohail Khan was a resident of Rawalpindi. FIA cyber crime branch registered an FIR against the detained Sohail Khan.

In a video statement released by the FIA, the detained Sohail can be seen admitting to sharing unethical photos of a girl over social media platforms.

