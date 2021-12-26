FO condemns killing of six youth in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK by Indian occupation forces in the last three days in continuing fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office.

A spokesman for Foreign Office shared that a 19-year-old student was martyred today by Indian occupation forces with impunity in Islamabad, IIOJK. At least 18 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian occupation forces in the month of December so far.

The Indian army has intensified arbitrary detentions, night raids, coercion, harassment, and humiliation of Kashmiris, and the extra-judicial killings in staged encounters and cordon-and-search operations continue unabated, the spokesman.

He said that burial of the last remains of martyrs at unknown locations since April last year, without the consent and presence of their families, is yet another abhorrent manifestation of the callous behavior and moral bankruptcy of BJP-RSS combine.

The Foreign Office cautioned that India should be well aware that no amount of oppression and use of force can break the will of the valiant Kashmiri people who are resolutely standing up against India’s state-terrorism in IIOJK, and struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Read More: UK LAWMAKERS RAISE VOICE OVER HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN OCCUPIED KASHMIR WITH INDIA

It further reiterated its call on the international community to hold India accountable for its grave and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in occupied Kashmir, which must be investigated by an independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

