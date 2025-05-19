Foreign Office rejects Indian claims of Pakistan using nuclear-capable missiles

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) on Monday rejected the baseless claims of the Indian media claiming that Pakistan used nuclear-capable Shaheen missiles during the recent tensions with India.

In response to Indian media’s baseless claims regarding Pakistan’s use of Shaheen missile in Operation Bunyanun Marsoos (BM), Foreign Office spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has firmly rejected the unfounded allegations circulating in certain segments of the Indian media, which falsely claim that Pakistan employed the Shaheen missile during Operation Bunyanun Marsoos.”

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that these claims originated following the release of a video by the Indian Army’s official Twitter handle, purportedly showing the use of Pakistan’s Shaheen missile.

“Upon realizing that the claim was unsubstantiated, the Indian Army promptly deleted the misleading video. However, by then, sections of the Indian media had already amplified the false narrative without verification. Regrettably, some Indian outlets continue to propagate this misinformation,” the statement added.

It is noteworthy that the Indian Army’s official handle has remained silent on the matter, offering neither clarification nor retraction for the erroneous post.

Analysts observe that such disinformation campaigns are part of a deliberate attempt to obscure India’s setbacks in Operation Sindoor, which were a result of Pakistan’s demonstrated conventional military capabilities. Additionally, these fabricated stories align with New Delhi’s ongoing efforts to promote a misleading narrative regarding the ceasefire and baseless allegations of so-called “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan.

“The range of weapons used by Pakistan is detailed in the ISPR press release dated 12 May 2025. The Pakistan Armed Forces employed precision-guided, long-range Fatah series missiles—F1 and F2—as well as advanced munitions, highly capable long-range loitering killer drones, and precision long-range artillery. The military sites in India and in IIOJ&K targeted by these assets are also listed in the ISPR Press Release of 12th May.”

The foreign office added that disseminating unverified and inflammatory content not only undermines regional stability but also reflects poorly on the professionalism of official institutions.