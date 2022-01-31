Foreign passenger’s custody brings ANF, Customs officials face-to-face

ISLAMABAD: The officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Customs department came face-to-face over the custody of a foreign passenger at Islamabad International Airport on Monday, ARY News reported.

The ANF and Customs officials exchanged harsh words at the airport for the arrest of a foreigner who has just landed in Islamabad via a private airline’s flight, EK-612, from Dubai, sources told ARY News.

The Brazilian traveller was receiving his baggage from the international arrival counter after clearing the immigration process when the ANF officials tried to arrest him.

Customs officials intervened and stopped ANF officials to arrest the foreigner. According to Customs officials, a passenger could be arrested after the scanning process. On the other hand, ANF officials kept insisting to arrest the foreign traveller on the suspicions of drug smuggling.

Later, ANF personnel took the foreign passenger away from the airport after arresting him. Sources added that the Customs assistant commissioner seized the baggage of the traveller.

The officers of both departments were now trying to keep secrecy over the scuffle. The ANF spokesperson refused to comment on the matter despite being contacted multiple times.

