PSL 11 opens foreign players' registration

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the registration window for foreign players for the 11th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is now officially open.

As the league enters a historic new phase of expansion, cricketing talent from around the world is invited to join what promises to be the biggest season yet, the PCB said in a statement.

With the addition of two new franchises, the league has expanded to eight teams, creating significantly more roster spots and earning opportunities for international players.

The PCB has encouraged agents and independent players to complete their registration by the deadline of January 20, 2026, in order to be included in the Player Pool.

Interested players and agents can complete their registration through the provided link.

The HBL PSL, which began in 2016, will feature eight teams in the 11th edition of the marquee event. Two new teams will be auctioned in Islamabad on January 8, 2026, with the auction to be broadcast live, the PCB added.

PSL 11 will be played under a new format, with the expanded eight-team tournament set to unfold in two phases, according to reports.

Scheduled from March 26 to May 3, 2026, PSL 11 will comprise 44 matches across a 39-day window.

According to the details, the redesigned structure moves away from the traditional league system to accommodate the expanded field without significantly extending the tournament’s duration.

Under the new format, the opening phase will be played on a single-league basis, with each of the eight teams facing every other side once. This stage will ensure uniform competition before the league progresses to its next phase.