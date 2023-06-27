Foreign Secretary holds political consultations with Japanese counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan held bilateral political consultations with his Japanese counterpart Mr Shigeo Yamada in Tokyo today, ARY News quoted the FO spokesperson.

Both sides reviewed all significant aspects of Pakistan-Japan relations and agreed to spare no effort to preserve, promote and diversify the longstanding robust relationship.

Important regional and international issues were also discussed in depth, the FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

Foreign Secretary also called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mr Takei Shunsuke and National Security Advisor (NSA) Mr Takeo Akiba. He also interacted with President, Japan – Pakistan Association Mr Shun Imaizumi.

All the interlocutors of the Foreign Secretary expressed goodwill and warm wishes towards the people and Government of Pakistan and underlined that the Japanese side was looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the first week of July 2023.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States (US) and Japan.

After his Dubai visit, FM Bilawal will pay visits to the US and Japan from July 2 to 3.

The foreign minister will attend a think tank conference in the US.

In his upcoming Japan visit, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet his Japanese counterpart besides holding a meeting with the business community.

A few days ago, the FO spokesperson said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Japan on 2-3 July at the invitation of the Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.

In Tokyo, the foreign minister will hold substantive talks with his counterpart Minister Hayashi.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation in science & technology, education, information technology, culture and human resource development.

They will also discuss important regional and global developments and cooperation and dialogue in multilateral forums, she added.