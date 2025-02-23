Shogran: Missing tourists rescued after 10-hour operation

MANSEHRA: Two foreign tourists, who went missing while skiing in the Shogran Siri Paye region, were safely rescued after a 10-hour operation, ARY News reported on Sunday.



Both foreign tourists were enjoying their skiing adventure at Siri Paye when they unintentionally went astray toward Makra Peak.

Upon receiving the report of the missing tourists, the authorities immediately launched a synchronised rescue operation.

After a 10-hour operation in search of missing tourists, during which the search teams navigated through isolated and wrong paths, both foreign tourists were eventually found near the base camp of Makra Peak. They had spent the entire night in freezing conditions there.

As Shogran is a wonderful destination located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan, it is always a centre of attraction for tourists globally. The valley is 10 kilometres wide at its widest point and has an altitude range from 7,749 feet or 2,362 meters above sea level.

It is made of snow-covered peaks, valleys, glaciers and lush fields. Shogran is one of the most photographed locations in Pakistan due to its peaceful loveliness and overwhelming attractive experience.

Despite the harsh weather, the missing tourists were safely located and transported back to Shogran.

Read More: NEW DELHI: Pakistan has issued visas to Indian pilgrims for the Katas Raj visit

Earlier, The High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi issued 154 visas to pilgrims visiting the Shree Katas Raj Temples in Chakwal district from 24 February to 2 March 2025.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan annually for religious festivals. Pakistan consistently issues visas to Indian pilgrims, though India’s stance towards Pakistani pilgrims remains unwelcoming, as evidenced by the denial of visas to 400 Pakistanis for the Urs at Ajmer Sharif last month.