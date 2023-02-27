Foreign visits of ministers: NA gets details of expenditures

ISLAMABAD: The details of expenditures on the ministers’ foreign visits were presented to the National Assembly (NA) by the cabinet today, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal and state ministers paid 25 visits in 2022 which cost over Rs65 million to the national exchequer. As per the written response, the highest expenses were made for the foreign visits of health minister Abdul Qadir Patel. Patel paid the foreign visits at the cost of Rs14 million.

The expenses on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s foreign visits were over Rs2.4 million, Rs4.5 million on former finance minister Miftah Ismail, Rs649,000 on Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rs2.6 million on Khurram Dastgir, Rs3.1 million on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Rs1.8 million on Communications Minister Asad Mahmood and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

Misuse of public funds

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training submitted a written response to the National Assembly (NA) which exposed the misuse of public funds by the government officers of a subsidiary of the ministry.

It was learnt that the National Endowment Scholarship for the Talent (NEST) officers misused the funds and acquired membership in an Islamabad club instead of disbursing stipends to the students.

The NEST officers allegedly used over Rs25 million for the club’s membership from the allocated funds for stipends to the students. The accused officers included the chief financial officer Syed Athar Hussain, admin manager, company secretary and chief internal auditor.

The written response stated that the investigation for the misusage of funds was completed and the responsible officers were suspended besides recovering the funds used for the club membership.

